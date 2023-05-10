Dear Editor,

While President Ali was abroad, Judge Kissoon, now hailed as a national hero, ruled in favour of Guyana, castigating the EPA and Exxon for failing to provide unlimited parent company guarantees to deal with liabilities for any oil spills. The Nation rejoiced at the Judge’s well-reasoned decision and his upholding of the law. Nationalist leaders would rejoice and be ecstatic too that the people of Guyana won. This decision gives Guyana an enormous bargaining chip to get a better deal for their people and country. The Plaintiffs in the case – Fred Collins and Godfrey Whyte – filed on behalf of the nation. Shockingly, the AG announced right away that an appeal will be filed, and the next day, the VP said he supported an appeal and that the Judge was wading in “murky waters.”

All Guyana is stunned that Guyana is handed a victory by the courts and the AG/VP are apparently sad that Exxon/ EPA lost and that the Public Interest activists won on behalf of the whole country. People are asking why would a Government appeal a case that makes it the winner and gives it leverage against a corporate giant that refuses to renegotiate what the masses of Guyanese think is the worst oil contract in the world. I went back and looked at the videos where the President, VP and AG were sworn in to office in 2020. They all said, “I solemnly declare that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the people of Guyana, that I will faithfully execute the office of President/ VP/AG… and honour, uphold and preserve the Constitution of Guyana… without fear and favour…”

So, people are asking that if the Government will appeal a court decision favourable to the health, safety, security and well-being of its own people, country and neighbours in CARICOM, are they upholding and fulfilling their oath made at swearing in? Will the proposed appeal be in allegiance to the people of Guyana, or allegiance to Exxon and the oil operators? Does this decision to appeal fits in with their oaths to “honour, uphold, and preserve the Constitution of Guyana?” Isn’t it the AG’s job to prosecute Exxon if they are found not to be honouring their obligations to Guyana? So why is the AG announcing with lightning speed that the Judge’s decision will be appealed, when neither the AG’s Office nor Guyana Government are parties to the lawsuit. It is the EPA – an independent agency – and Exxon/EEPGL that are defendants in the lawsuit. What is motivating the AG/VP to insert themselves in a way that seem to suggest they are batting for the Exxon Team and not the People of Guyana Team? All Guyana wants to know!

In his remarks at swearing in President Ali said, “I want to assure you that I would uphold that oath; that I would work every day, in the best interest of the people of Guyana…” I think President Ali wants to be a great President, and developments so far are staggering. This decision to appeal Judge Kissoon’s ruling is a retrograde step that will sully the accomplishments of the Government. This makes the PPP look very bad. Mr. President, please rescind this very, very bad decision by the AG/VP to appeal. Save your Government from shame!

Sincerely,

M. Singh