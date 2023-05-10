Reifer cameo helps brighten bleak weather for Surrey

BRISTOL, England, CMC – Barbadian Nico Reifer struck a run-a-ball 48 to help Surrey flourish on a rain-hit day one of their Second XI Championship match against Gloucestershire.

Sent in at the County Ground here Tuesday after rain wiped out the opening two sessions, Surrey powered their way to 174 for three at the close in the 35 overs available, with the right-handed Reifer playing a starring role, striking nine fours and a six.

He put on 88 for the second wicket with captain Ben Geddes who top-scored with an equally fluent 82 off 112 balls in a shade under 2-½ hours, with seven fours and five sixes.

Persistent rain in the southwest left the ground unfit for play but the visitors made the most of the time available after play got underway at 4 pm.

Geddes put on a patient 37 for the first wicket with left-hander Sheridon Gumbs who made 16 with three fours before missing an expansive drive at a full length delivery from 19-year-old seamer William Naish, and having his stumps shattered.

Reifer then joined Geddes in an entertaining 89-ball stand which helped Surrey take command of the session, the pair producing counter-attacking knocks.

Geddes reached his half-century with a six over mid-wicket off 20-year-old fast bowler Luke Charlesworth but Reifer fell short of his landmark when he was caught at the wicket off the same bowler.

His dismissal did nothing to stem the tide for the hosts as Geddes combined in a 49-run, third wicket stand with Josh Blake (eight not out), to sustain the momentum.

Geddes eventually perished in the day’s final over, lbw to 24-year-old left-arm spinner Louis Shaw.

Surrey’s Nico Reifer.