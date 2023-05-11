Guyana to file international arbitration action against Panama over US$1B rice debt

In a bid to recoup the US$1 billion owed to rice millers by the Panamanian government, Attorney General Anil Nandlall said, Guyana is preparing to file legal action before the International Chamber of Arbitration in France.

“Our government now is forced to file proceedings at the International Chamber of Arbitration in France to recover this debt,” Nandlall said as he sought to reassure the rice millers of the government’s commitment to resolving the issue.

The Minister of Legal Affairs made the disclosure on his weekly broadcast programme “Issues in the News” that was streamed live on Facebook.