About time Guyana offer all-inclusive packages as a tourist destination

Dear Editor,

Is it not time that Guyana offers all-inclusive vacations? Half of all Guyanese live abroad. Many no longer have family and homes in Guyana, so there is already a substantial captive market. There are also many non-Guyanese who would be interested. While the virus has not completely gone away, it has eased down. People like being in groups.

Look at Cuba. For at least two decades now, it has been offering reasonably priced all-inclusive packages – air, hotel, meals and drinks, with the option to purchase various excursions when in the country. Cuba is by no means a rich country but they do it, and they do it well. Recently, they even opened an Aryuvedic Resort, with input from India! See www.sevayucuba.com. Government and private sector organizing and co-operation can make all-inclusive vacations a reality. A single website would be in order. Details of the various all-inclusive packages (air included), and the ability to purchase them online, should be on the website. Tour operators who offer local ‘excursions’ could also list their websites and services on the master website.

While the cost of flying to Guyana may be seen as the fly in the ointment, I do not believe that this is an insurmountable problem. Some say that we should not revive Guyana Airways. What I would say is what we felt in our bones growing up: in our region, Guyana is ‘the Prince of the Provinces’ or, as one writer put it, “the heavy pendant at the end of the Caribbean chain.” Its time has come. Guyana should assert itself by either having its own plane or using a chartered aircraft decked out in the national colours. Apart from significantly lowering fares (even if subsidized) and bringing all-inclusive within reach, doing so would make a statement; not arrogantly, but to reflect the new reality. Guyanese passengers would identify with it and that would instill national pride.

Anyone who buys an all-inclusive package to Guyana should expect that it would include (1) A direct flight to Guyana. (2) Being met at the airport in Guyana by placard carrying representatives of companies offering the all-inclusive packages (3) A comfortable and safe ride from the airport to Georgetown in a clean coach – not a minibus (In Cuba, they use nice large coaches, which I heard are manufactured in China). (4) A nice hotel to stay (as part of a group) with meals and some drinks included. (5) A choice of local excursions to purchase. (6) Safe and comfortable group transportation on the various excursions. (7) A safe return to the airport in the coach.

A tourist should not have to worry about personal safety and being molested in any way. It should not end well for anyone who attempts to interfere with a tourist. People hold up places like Singapore and Dubai as models. What seems to be forgotten is that the populations in those places, by and large, willingly accept a high level of discipline. It has been said that when it comes to tourism in Guyana we should think big. I agree. All it takes is imagination – and the will to do it.

Sincerely,

Sieyf Shahabuddeen