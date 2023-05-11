Top teams through to One Guyana Futsal quarterfinals

Sparta Boss, Back Circle, Campbellville, Mackenzie All-Stars and North East La Penitence secured quarterfinal berths when the ‘One Guyana’ Futsal Championship continued on Tuesday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Sparta Boss crushed Festival City 5-1. Jermin Junior bagged a double in the 10th and 30th minute whilst Ryan Hackett, Kelsey Benjamin and Nicholas MacArthur scored in the seventh, 18th and 39th minute respectively. For the losing team, Jermaine Padmore scored in the 39th minute.