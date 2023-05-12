The bulk of people are struggling to put three meals on the table

Dear Editor,

Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed some troubling signs which go to the heart of our democracy, good governance and welfare of the state and people. First we had the heckling and abuse of a female journalist at a press conference at Leonora and then the online attacks by a site noted to be associated with the ruling party on the said journalist. This is an attack on the fourth estate as journalists are not free to do their work. The President of the Guyana Press Association has also spoken about the threats to the organization.

A few days ago we had the landmark decision by Justice Kissoon in which he held, and I believe quite rightly so, that Exxon should provide a parent guarantee and ruled in favour of two patriotic Guyanese who had the will, time and energy to sue Exxon. Before the ink could have dried on the judge’s decision, the Attorney General of Guyana, Mr. Anil Nandlall, appearing more like Counsel for Exxon, faulted the decision and said it will be appealed. This is before Exxon’s own lawyers – or Exxon – had pronounced on the matter. We then had the Vice President saying that judges must give predictable decisions and accused Justice Kissoon of going into murky waters, or worse yet, not understanding the complexities of the matter. This to me is an attack on the judiciary as the executive feels that judges must rule in a certain way.

A judge’s decision is not above criticism but it has to be done in a respectful way. If Exxon had criticized it I can understand but not our Vice President and Attorney General who swore to look after Guyanese, not Exxon. Amidst all of this, the so called guardians of the democracy who were rightfully very vociferous when APNU/AFC were trying to derail the elections, have retreated into silence. Where is the Private Sector Commission, the Chamber of Commerce, the Gerry Gouvieas the Kit Nascimentos and the Joe Singhs etc.? Where are all these people who rightfully called out the then Government in 2020? Democracy is not only about winning a free and fair elections. Democracy is a living concept and persons cannot opportunistically comment when it suits them and turn a blind eye because they may get some cushy advisory job, a lucrative consultancy, or some plush board appointments.

The people of this country have to be vigilant because the benefit that is accruing is only going to a few while the majority of people are finding it difficult to put three meals on the table.

Sincerely,

Ganga Ramdar