Paul, Motie and Shepherd named for World Cup qualifiers

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Guyana Harpy Eagles pair of Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie have earned recalls to the West Indies Men’s squad for the Tour of the United Arab Emirates and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe next month.

Paul and Motie feature in the squad for both the Tour of the UAE and the World Cup qualifiers, effectively replacing the pace bowling pair of Shannon Gabriel and Odean Smith, the only two changes to the squad from their previous ODI series against hosts South Africa this past March.

Paul, 25, played the last of his 23 ODIs against India last July in Trinidad and has had modest returns in his brief career, scoring 266 runs at an average of 22 with a strike rate of 92 and taking 25 wickets at 39 apiece with an economy rate of six and strike rate 39.

Motie, 28, has only played four ODIs and did not appear overawed by the occasion, and he will be looking to fulfil the selectors’ faith in him to be a game-changer for captain Shai Hope.

Lead selector Desmond Haynes said Paul and Motie had the potential to be match-winners.

“Paul is a three-dimensional player, who can bowl the new ball effectively, he’s dynamic in the outfield, and he can also make vital runs,” Haynes said in a Cricket West Indies news release. “He is now fully recovered from injury, and with his skill-set, we see him as a potential match-winner for us.

“Motie was excellent in the Test matches in the Zimbabwe earlier this year, where he took 19 wickets, and we anticipate similar conditions for the qualifiers. We believe he will again relish the chance to bowl in those conditions. He is also a capable batsman and good in the outfield.”

The World Cup qualifiers are the main focus for the selection panel at this time, with West Indies challenging seven other teams for the remaining two places in the World Cup to be played later in the year in India.

Haynes said the selectors were encouraged by the result in South Africa, and they were looking forward to the squad making further strides in an effort to qualify for the World Cup.

“The team played well in South Africa earlier this year, when we drew the ODI series 1-1 under the new captain,” Haynes said. “We were encouraged by that display and we expect them to continue to grow and create that synergy.”

“We see this as a crucial tournament…,” he said. “Therefore, we have selected a balanced team, which we believe is well equipped to get the job done in the conditions we anticipate in Zimbabwe.

“It will be a challenging tournament, it will be intense and competitive, there is no doubt about that. In speaking to the players, they are fully aware of the job at hand. We are happy with the preparations and the mindset of the players, and everyone is clear about their roles in the squad.”

At the same time, four uncapped players – Windward Islands Volcanoes batting pair of left-hander Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge, as well as Barbados Pride pace bowling pair of Dominic Drakes and Akeem Jordan – have been named in the 15-member squad for the UAE leg only.

Though the CWI said in the news release the matches against the UAE “form part of the preparations for the qualifiers”, the organising body has given permission to players participating in the Indian Premier League to return to the Caribbean for a short break before arriving in Zimbabwe for the qualification tournament.

Players such as vice captain Rovman Powell, all-rounders Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Romario Shepherd, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, speedster Alzarri Joseph, and left-handed batsman Nicholas Pooran will all be missing from the trip.

Haynes said giving an opportunity to the uncapped quartet of Athanaze, Hodge, Drakes, and Jordan will hopefully help to widen the talent pool available to the selectors.

“For the matches against the UAE in Sharjah, this presents a chance for some other players who are not in the squad for the qualifiers to get an opportunity at the international level as we look to expose more players,” Haynes said.

Squads:

For Tour of United Arab Emirates: Shai Hope (captain), Brandon King (vice captain), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas.

For ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.