CJIA hands over new Police Outpost

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri yesterday handed over the recently constructed Police Outpost for the Timehri Sub-District Area.

At a ceremony, CJIA’s Director of Security, Manmohan Balram made the presentation to Commander Mahendra Singh.

According to the CJIA Facebook page, Balram said the outpost is significant as it allows for an additional layer of security for the community, the airport and its immediate environs.

Singh extended gratitude to the management of the airport as this newly constructed outpost will aid in the effective and efficient delivery of their work to protect and serve this community and its people.