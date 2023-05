The 40th edition of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Independence Three-Stage road race is set to reward with record sums to the riders finishing with the top honors.

According to the Guyana Cycling News’ Facebook page, the male overall winner of this weekend’s, 165-mile event is set to pocket $150,000 with $110,000 and $80,000 going to the other podium dwellers.

The sum of $60,000, $50,000 and $35,000 will go to the fourth, fifth and sixth place overall finishers.