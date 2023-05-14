Neoliberal theory and practice for the Americas newest Petrostate: The World Bank’s Guyana SCD Report, 2020 Revealed

Part 2
Introduction
Today’s column focuses on Chapter 4 of the Guyana SCD 2020. Chapters 1 to 3 were covered in last week’s column. Generally, those columns are tilted towards review and diagnosis; while, as we shall observe, Chapter 4 poses the central contradiction of rapidly rising oil wealth and the persistence of weak job growth and limited poverty reduction. The remainder two Chapters [5 and 6] are heavily occupied with policy prescription, institutional development and legal, regulatory, and monitoring actions.