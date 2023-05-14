Palmyra woman, 99, says children are a blessing

Ninety-nine-year-old Evelyn Ramroop of Palmyra Village says children are a blessing and should do everything in their power to honour and cherish their parents who worked tirelessly to ensure that they were well brought up.

Being a mother of six herself, Ramroop, popularly known throughout Berbice as ‘Aunty Ivy’, who will be celebrating her 100th birthday in November, said she worked in various fields to raise her children, two of whom have died – one of the hardest things she has had to endure.

Speaking to the Sunday Stabroek from her bottom house in Palmyra, while sitting in her favourite chair, the elderly woman said she was nine years old when she first started to work at the estate. “Life was very hard and I was just eight when my mom died [then] and I started to work at the estate, so we get it hard,” she recalled.