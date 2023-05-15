Immunization workshop held for hearing and speech-impaired

In an effort to ensure that there is equal healthcare access for all Guyanese, the Ministry of Health’s Maternal and Child Health Department on Saturday hosted a workshop on immunization for the hearing and speech-impaired at Grand Coastal Hotels, East Coast Demerara.

A release from the Ministry of Health said that the session was geared at providing education on the routine immunization programme, COVID-19 and boosters, and HPV vaccines.

The activity employed a mixed methodology of live hand signing, immunisation videos in sign language, and whiteboard sketching.