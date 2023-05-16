Bulletins issued for two men over Linden double murder

Less than two days after the Linden home invasion which resulted in a double murder, the police have issued wanted bulletins for two suspects.

John Ross known as JR of Five Corner, Linden and 30-year-old, Troy Bruce known as `Blacka’ of Lot 26, Wismar Hill are wanted over the murder of 87-year-old Johnson Bowen and Emmanuel Dos Santos, 58. One of the alleged bandits was found dead on Sunday in an abandoned house with multiple chop wounds, while another was caught. One of the bandits had been chopped during the attack.

Meanwhile, Denzil Roberts, the 20-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds when he attempted to stave off the home invasion has regained consciousness and is showing signs of recovery. Mark Murray, uncle of Roberts said in a Facebook post, “It’s with a light heart I’m happy to say that my nephew’s eyes are open after being shot three times during that robbery in Linden over the weekend. His condition remains stable at the moment.