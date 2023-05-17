ExxonMobil says over $80b spent locally last year by it and contractors

ExxonMobil Guyana and its reporting contractors have spent more than $80 billion (US$400 million) with more than 1,500 Guyanese businesses in 2022 alone.

That is part of the more than $180 billion (US$900 million) spent with locals since the first discovery of oil in 2015, the company said in a release yesterday.

By the end of 2022, the company and contractors had employed over 5,000 Guyanese workers, representing more than 65 percent of the overall workforce in the oil and gas industry here. Notably, it said that the numbers of Guyanese working offshore continued to grow. Among the 2,700 personnel committed to supporting ExxonMobil Guyana’s operations, over 1,300 were Guyanese, constituting approximately 48 percent of the offshore workforce.