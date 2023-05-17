Three held after Pitt St drug bust

On the 15th of May 2023, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers conducted an operation at Pitt Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice. A subsequent search of the property led to the discovery of a quantity of suspected cannabis and the arrest of three individuals, a release from CANU said.

Nigel Abbensetts, 49 years, Allico Sealey, 31 years, both of the above-mentioned address, and Rudolph Abbensetts, 42 years of Angoys Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, were arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters with the suspected narcotic.

The narcotic tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 2.6 lbs. (1.2 kg) with a street value of $400,000.

Investigations are ongoing.