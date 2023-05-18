Bare Root man wanted over armed robberies

The police yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for William De Abreu, 25, who is wanted for questioning in relation to a series of gun robberies and discharging a loaded firearm with intent at Enmore, East Coast Demerara on April 8, 2023.

De Abreu’s last known address is Lot 281 Middle Street, Bare Root, Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara.

Anyone who has seen or has information on the whereabouts of De Abreu is asked to contact the police on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.