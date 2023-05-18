Man remanded over Linden double murder

Shadwin Semple (no address given) appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court today before Magistrate Esther Sam to answer to two counts of Murder in the Course or Furtherance of a Robbery.

It has been reported that on Saturday, 13th May, 2023 at Block 22 Wismar, three masked men armed with firearms and one cutlass broke and enter the home of Vashti Bowen, a 48-year-old and murdered her father, Johnson Bowen and her husband Emmanuel Dos Santos.

The accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was subsequently remanded to prison until June 8th, 2023.

The police are seeking other suspects in this case.