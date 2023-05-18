Parent guarantee order to feature at Exxon’s AGM

ExxonMobil’s annual general meeting on May 31st will see at least two demands from shareholders on the ramifications of the landmark decision by Justice Sandil Kissoon requiring it to provide an unlimited parent or affiliate company guarantee to indemnify and keep indemnified the EPA and the Government of Guyana.

The demands will underline the growing fallout for ExxonMobil from the decision which it has not yet attempted to appeal but which is already being challenged by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Guyana Government and the EPA have been castigated for the move to appeal Justice Kissoon’s decision given the protection it would confer on the country in the face of any spill and the fact that it was catered for in the language governing the environmental permit for the Liza-1 operations which began here in December 2019.