Guyana’s senior men’s football team, the Golden Jaguars, have been drawn in group D of League B for the upcoming 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League.

This was confirmed following the official draw on Monday by the regional confederation.

Guyana has been paired with Antigua and Barbuda, Puerto Rico and The Bahamas. Each team will play six matches [three away and three at home], with the resulting group winner gaining promotion to League A. The cellar occupant will be relegated to League C.