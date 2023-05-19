ExxonMobil says has appealed insurance ruling

Fifteen days after a historic High Court decision finding it in breach of insurance requirements for the Liza-1 well, ExxonMobil yesterday announced that it had filed its own appeal against the judgment.

A terse statement from the company was the first announcement of an appeal but the company did not supply any of its filings. The May 3rd decision had been surprisingly appealed by the Environmental Protection Agency on May 9th but up to that point there had been no word from ExxonMobil on what it would do.

In its statement yesterday, ExxonMobil said: “In light of some recent misreporting, we wanted to take a moment to clarify that ExxonMobil Guyana supports the EPA’s appeal of the recent High Court ruling and filed our own appeal last week.