Fazaad Ali appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to the charge of littering.

It is alleged that on April 20, 2023, the defendant littered the southern side of Stabroek Access Road with pineapple heads.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to report to the City Constabulary every day for the next three months at 9:00 am. He is expected to clean the Stabroek Market area every day for one hour, starting on May 19.