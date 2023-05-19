Captains express confidence ahead of ‘One Guyana’ Futsal final

With the ‘One Guyana’ Futsal Championship set to conclude tomorrow at the National Park, Thomas Lands, captains of finalists Sparta Boss and Bent Street have expressed respective confidence in emerging victorious during a pre-match press conference yesterday at the Mohamed Enterprise headquarters.

Bent Street sealed their place in the final after crushing California Square 9-2 in the semi-final section, whilst Sparta Boss overcame Back Circle 6-4.

Akel Clarke, captain of Bent Street, stated that the defensive quality of his side, coupled with their offensive capacity, will lead to victory over their fierce rival.