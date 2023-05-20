Biker dies after collision with dog on Rupert Craig Highway

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 3 am today on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal. The incident involved motorcycle #CM 1892 ridden by Shamar Frank Wilson (now deceased), a 27-year-old of Lot 85 Quamina Street, Georgetown.

The police say that enquiries disclosed that the motorcycle was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the Rupert Craig Highway when a dog ran across the road into the motorcycle’s path. The front of the motorcycle hit the dog and the motorcyclist lost control and fell onto the road surface. He was picked up in an unconscious condition by an ambulance and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival at about 3.30 am by Dr Persaud.