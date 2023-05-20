More than two months later, the merger of my landline number with the Fibre is yet to take place

Dear Editor

GTT continues to be one of the most disrespectful large service providers in Guyana, rolling out services with disregard for customers’ convenience. GTT rolled out its Fibre service in my area in March, 2023. When I signed up for this service in their house-to-house campaign, I requested and was assured that my current landline number would be merged with the Fibre within three days. More than two months later, this merger is yet to take place.

Frequent calls to have this issue rectified were met with the generic response, “Someone will call you within 24 to 48 hours”. GTT has not yet honoured any of those almost daily promises. I have had three reference numbers assigned to my issue: 03513453 (April 3); 03553113 (April 18); 03542688 (May 14) and 03627331 (May 18). In my most recent call on May 18, the customer service representative informed me that the case was closed in the system, and she subsequently provided a new reference number to reopen it. GTT closed an unresolved case without verifying with the customer that the issue was resolved.

Through the most recent reference # Inc0696628, I submitted, again, all relevant information related to the landline and Fibre service, including my ID. I am still waiting. I recently learned that current landline numbers and Fibre numbers are merged instantly for customers in areas that are now acquiring the Fibre service. Surely, the merging of these numbers must not be such an arduous task that someone must wait almost three months to be provided with this service. The slogan on the welcome booklet for Fibre promised that FIBRE Just got better with GTT Fibre. The inactive status of my previous landline number and caller ID through acquiring Fibre is a great inconvenience while I am paying for “better”. GTT, please do better.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)