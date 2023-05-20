Without an active and vibrant Opposition, Guyana will not survive

Dear Editor,

Never before in the history of this land of ours has the importance of a united, strong, active and militant opposition party been so pivotal to the future of its people. A divided, unorganized opposition lacking in sound political and economic strategies will only leave a lost nation at the mercy of an aggressive, unopposed rulership bent on ultimate domination. Despite all its missteps and errors of the past, APNU still remains today a major political force to be reckoned with. It still has the opportunity and potential to play a vital role in the nation’s uplift if it can cultivate a National Development Accord, the political will, unity of purpose, dynamic leadership and willingness to conscientiously serve all the people of Guyana. A house divided cannot stand the old saying goes.

The absence of a united and vibrant opposition leaves a large cross-section of society unrepresented and vulnerable to exploitation and oppression. In a nation where we have divided ourselves according to the old foolish notion of race, it is highly impossible for us to collectively fight for our basic human rights, public services and a fair share of our national opulence. Unfortunately, there has been little or no public agitation by the party’s membership for the organization to get its act together and stand up for the nation. Its leaders, both past and present, are either invisible or barely visible or vocal. Where are the voices of: former President David Granger, Raphael Trotman, Joe Harmon, Basil Williams, Volda Lawrence, James Bond, to name a few? Have they abdicated their responsibilities to the people who voted for them? Are they too busying strategizing for future internal party power battles to care about their people? Or are they pre-occupied enjoying the spoils of their last rulership?

Why aren’t these once powerful and influential voices being loudly heard in a unified manner to represent, support and defend the hapless and suffering poor Guyanese who voted for them? Have we somehow forgotten the struggles and achievements of our forefathers? The people of Guyana need, deserve and indeed are entitled to meaningful representation from those they Elected so to do. It is the role of an opposition party not only to represent its constituencies, but also to keep Governments in check from excesses, discrimination, inequitable distribution of national wealth and resources and corrupt practices among others. Is there a current strategy by the Opposition to fulfill this role and if so, what is it? Whatever obstacles or mechanisms that might be thrown in its way, it is the duty of its leaders to design counter strategies to achieve its objectives.

The rulership must also be wary of utilizing any strategy that would leave the opposition no other legitimate recourses in its attempts to execute its responsibilities to its constituencies. Such a strategy could never result in any positive outcomes for anyone… those that are governed and those who govern. With all the mind-boggling money being spent across the country, with all the resource deficiencies across the board, the absence of professional monitoring and accounting of the runaway projects, with all the “fly by night” contractors popping up like flies, there is every possibility, that apart from an overheating of the economy and runaway inflation, there could be a major financial implosion. Too much is at stake for this country and its peoples for any major opposition party to remain divided and ineffectual.

Hopefully these comments are taken in the light they were meant to be… an attempt to express an honest and nationalistic opinion on a matter of concern and not as in most cases involving politicians, as a personal attack on anyone. It is time our politicians grow up, become matured and accept constructive criticisms as part of a democratic process and the Freedom of all to express their opinions without fear of reprisal. Guyana will not survive without an active and vibrant Opposition. May the Divine Spirit Guide and Grant US All Wisdom and Understanding at this pivotal juncture in our history.

Sincerely,

Daniel Dacosta