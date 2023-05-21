Dear Editor,

It is with great admiration and respect that I salute the brave men and women of the traffic department within the Guyana Police Force who work tirelessly to ensure that our traffic flows smoothly, particularly during peak hours. Often clad in their blue and black uniform, these officers are the unsung heroes of our highways, working in all weather conditions with limited resources and poor pay.

Despite the challenges they face, our traffic police officers remain steadfast in their commitment to public safety. They endure long hours and intense pressure, directing traffic with a firm yet compassionate hand, and ensuring that drivers and passengers arrive at their destinations.

It is easy to forget the important role these officers play in our daily lives, as we go about our busy routines. But we must never forget that they are humans too, subject to the same emotions and frustrations as the rest of us. It takes great strength and dedication to remain calm and professional in the face of anger and aggression from frustrated drivers.

Yet, our traffic police officers rise to the occasion every day, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to public service and safety. They are the giants among us, and they deserve our deepest respect and appreciation.

So let us take a moment to salute our traffic police officers in blue and black, for their selfless service, dedication, and tireless efforts to keep our roads safe and traffic flowing smoothly. They are a shining example of public service and sacrifice, and I am very grateful for their good work.

Yours sincerely

Ganesh Mahipaul, M.P.