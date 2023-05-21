Babe Cave launches ‘Forever’ loungewear

By Mia Anthony

Jumping off from its original concept of creating a collaborative space for women to market their products in an all-inclusive safe environment, Babe Cave has launched loungewear sets for women.

Amber Low, the 26-year-old business owner who is also a commercial pilot, revealed that the Babe Cave Forever brand of loungewear, was created for women by women.

Low said she “wanted to provide clothing that women can take with them anywhere while being comfortable, stylish and sensual. We wanted to start with something that felt snuggly, warm and great.