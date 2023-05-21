Mothers and daughters find pageant experience strengthened bonds

Leanne Hernandez and Ja’nae, Shanice Simon and Le Shaunte and Natasha Johnson and Jadiamond were the winners in the junior, middle and senior categories respectively at the 30th Mother and Daughter pageant on May 13 at the National Cultural Centre.

The much anticipated event, hosted by Supa Stylistics and directed and produced by mother and daughter Ingrid Fung and Dr Sulan Fung, saw a total of 22 pairs of mothers and daughters in the three categories.

In an interview at the Fung residence, the winners shared their experiences in the pageant as well as how they will use their titles to make a difference in society.