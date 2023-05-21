More than sibling rivalry

“There are times I cannot believe we have the same parents. Like how can we be so different and how could it be that we almost seem to hate each other? I know hate is a strong term but that is how it feels at times.

“It is not something I would want to admit publicly and I try my best not to talk about it in public but at times it really gets to me.”

The words of a woman with five sisters with whom she has not had a harmonious relationship for years. During a recent conversation she commented that she was sometimes jealous of siblings who seem to have relatively good relations. From the outside looking in I was never the wiser that she had issues with her sisters. I told her that all siblings have issues at times because we are unique individuals and if you can have misunderstandings with your spouse, children and parents then it stands to reason that siblings’ relations are not always harmonious.