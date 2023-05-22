Region Nine residents benefit from Human Services outreach

As part of its efforts to take its services countrywide, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, led a delegation to Region Nine where over 3,000 people benefitted from a three-day engagement.

A release from the Ministry of Human Services informed that aside from the central hub of Lethem, Persaud and team visited satellite villages such as Parikarainau, Potarinau, Sand Creek, Tiger Pond and Karasabai.

According to the release, residents benefitted from both an educational and interactive experience on topical issues such as sexual offences and domestic violence, assistance through the Difficult Circumstances Unit, help from the Childcare and Protection Agency as well as queries on public assistance and old age pension.