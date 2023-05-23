Office of Opposition Leader expresses condolences on Mahdia tragedy

The Office of Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton yesterday expressed condolences to the families, relatives, friends, residents of Mahdia, Region #8 and all Guyanese over the deaths of 19 children in Sunday’s dormitory fire.

“We wish all those that are injured a speedy recovery and express our support and gratitude to the medical team and others who are engaged in the process of treating and helping the injured and hope there are no more fatalities. Special appreciation and thanks to our brave pilots and the Joint Services who played and continue to play a key role in the entire operation.