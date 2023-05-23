I shed tears for the innocent littles ones

Dear Editor,

Father God, before you I lay the heavy hearts of those mourning losses, crying and begging for comfort of some kind. Only you Lord know the pain a mother and a father may feel after losing their innocent child, their little baby. These angels are sleeping now and it hurts my heart to say they are in a safer place. I pray you heal and restore, touch them so that they can be comforted during this time of grief. Amen.

My deepest, deepest heart-felt condolences. I, too, shed tears for the innocent littles ones who died from the fire and those too, that were injured. Thinking of how much the relatives are struggling to grasp that they are no longer here with them. God watch over the children of Guyana.

Sincerely,

Saaya Prasad