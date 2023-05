Sarysha Phillips and Richard Marques scored 16 goals between them as goals rained down on the second weekend of the Oceaneering Under-14 hockey League at the St. Stanislaus Auditorium.

Phillips netted eight goals to lead debutants Cummings Lodge Secondary School Samurais (CLSS) to an 8-1 win over Richard Ishmael Secondary in the girls’ playoffs.

CLSS Scouts were also victorious against North Ruimveldt 2-0 and returned later to beat Richard Ishmael Top Shelf Titans 4-2.