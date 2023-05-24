Businessman going up against PPP/C, APNU in Bourda-Stabroek Central polls

By Andre De Silva

(Intern with the Guyana Media and Communication Academy)

A thirty-year-old mining consultant/businessman will be contesting as an independent candidate against a 2018 APNU Councillor and a PPP/C candidate in the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) race for Constituency Seven in Georgetown at the June 12 local government elections.

Contesting in the Bourda-Stabroek Central-Lacytown First-Past-The-Post contest are Ivelaw Henry, the APNU representative; Charles Greaves, Independent Citizens for Progress representative; Bhisham Bipat for the governing PPP/C and Robert Bostwick, the independent candidate.

Stabroek News contacted Greaves for an interview but he said “Not at the moment”.