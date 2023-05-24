Police seeking legal advice from DPP in Mahdia fire probe

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) last evening said that it will be seeking legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the deadly Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire, which was maliciously set, GPF’s Corporate Communications Unit Director, Mark Ramotar, said in a statement. He added that the file will be sent to the DPP’s office today.

“Police investigations so far… reveal that a female student is suspected of having set the devastating fire because her cellular phone was taken away by the dorm mother and a teacher,” Ramotar said in the statement issued.