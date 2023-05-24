Dear Editor,

The Liberty and Justice Party extends its most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. There is no greater tragedy than to have your child leave this world before you.

Such a tragic loss hits the heart of the nation and most notably, the Indigenous community. Indigenous peoples work tirelessly and against great odds to send their children to obtain a different education and such a loss is inexplicable.

Education and Health as the most important issues in indigenous communities were discussed extensively through our stint in Parliament with the Government, and many of those have found very receptive ears in His Excellency and his team.

We are aware that prior to this tragedy, there was significant planning in process to inspect and upgrade all facilities to bring them all in line with the dorms located in Georgetown inclusive of equipment, fire drills, evacuation plans and emergency contingencies and it is most unfortunate that those plans could not have rolled out soon enough to prevent this heart wrenching tragedy.

We call on the Government to swiftly investigate this matter and, if found to be a matter of malicious intent, that the perpetrator(s) be brought to justice in the swiftest of manners. We also call on the government to take the immediate action to ensure that this never occurs again by expeditiously implementing their plans to inspect all dormitories across the country and upgrading them with the utmost urgency.

We would like to commend His Excellency in mandating that the Golden Arrowhead be flown at half mast in recognition of this tragic loss to the First Peoples and the Nation and extend our gratitude for the support the government has committed to helping the bereaved families and those affected by this tragedy.

We ask that the public respect the families’ right to privacy and give them room to grieve.

We reiterate our sincere condolences.

Yours faithfully,

Lenox R. Shuman For

Liberty and Justice Party