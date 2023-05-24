Nikola Jokic, Nuggets sweep Lakers to reach first Finals

Nikola Jokic has been as good as anybody in basketball over the past three seasons, and the Denver Nuggets’ big man now will get the NBA Finals stage to show it.

Jokic and his teammates overcame LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers as the visiting Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history with a 113-111 victory on Monday and a four-game sweep in the Western Conference finals.

The two-time MVP scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out 13 assists for his fifth triple-double in his past six games.