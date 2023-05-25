Bartica tense as manhunt for notorious killer ‘Smallie’ continues

As the manhunt continues for notorious convicted killer, Mark Royden Williams six days after he escaped the maximum security Mazaruni prison, Region Seven remains tense and social activities have declined particularly because of his deadly relationship with the town of Bartica.
It was back in 2017, when ‘Smallie’ along with his co-accused Dennis Williams, called ‘Anaconda’ were both sentenced to death after they were found guilty of storming Bartica in February of 2008 when 12 men, including three police officers, were killed during an almost hour-long assault.