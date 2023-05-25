Guyana News

CANU finds over 1000 rounds of ammo in abandoned East Ruimveldt house

Today, CANU Officers conducted an operation at an abandoned house located at Avocado Square East Ruimveldt, Georgetown which led to the discovery of various types of ammunitions.

 

The ammunition discovered included:

Six hundred (600) .40mm rounds

Three hundred and thirty (330) .380mm rounds

Thirty-three (33) .45mm rounds

One hundred and seven (107) .22mm rounds

A total of one thousand and seventy (1070) rounds

 

The ammunition was transported to CANU headquarters.

 

No arrest was made, CANU said.

 

Investigations are ongoing.

