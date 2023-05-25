First Mahdia dorm fire victim laid to rest

(Ministry of Education photos)

Sixteen-year-old Sabrina John was yesterday laid to rest in her home village of Karisparu, Region Eight.

She is the first victim of the horrific Mahdia Secondary School dorm fire, which claimed the lives of 19 children on Sunday, to be buried. Her body was flown from Mahdia to her home village, where she was interred. Prayers were said in the Patamona language as she was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony.

Along with family members, friends, villagers, were Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill.