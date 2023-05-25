Guyana cruise to comfortable win against Leewards – 3rd round

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Guyana followed up tidy bowling led by Plafianna Millington with steady batting to clinch a five-wicket win against hosts Leeward Islands in their third-round match of the West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze on Tuesday.

Opener Sheneta Grimmond hit the top score of 26 and West Indies Women’s international Shemaine Campbelle supported with 23 as the Guyanese chased down 94 to win the final match of the triple-header at Warner Park.

Grimmond dominated an opening stand of 34 with Katana Mentore, and the Guyanese were halfway to the target needed when off-spinner Jenison Richards bowled her in the ninth over, bringing the long-serving Campbelle to the crease.

Campbelle anchored the rest of the chase to get her side to the promised land with 14 balls remaining and she was the only other batsman to reach 20.

With the win, the Guyanese join defending champions Jamaica and One-day champions Barbados with two wins out of their three matches to set up a three-way tie on eight points, and they will all need net run rate in their final two matches to decide their fate. Leewards remained winless.

Earlier, Millington bagged three for 21 from her allotted four overs, and the Guyanese restricted the home team to 93 for six in their 20 overs.

Divya Saxena led the way for the Leewards with 31 and shared 34 for the third wicket with Amanda Edwards to prop up her side’s batting, but no other batsman got 20.

In the opening match of the day, Windward Islands defied an impactful spell from off-spinner Samara Ramnath to clinch a confidence-boosting seven-wicket win against Trinidad & Tobago.

Ramanth snared three for 12 from her allotted four overs, but all-rounder Qiana Joseph led the way with 18 not out and West Indies Women’s leg-spinner Afy Fletcher made 13, and the Windwards successfully chased 60 to win.

And in the second match of the day, an unbeaten half-century from opener Aaliyah Alleyne propelled Barbados to a nine-wicket win against Jamaica in another low-scoring contest.

The 28-year-old West Indies Women’s pacer, opening the batting, struck eight fours in a run-a-ball top score of 55, and the Barbadians overhauled a modest target of 99.