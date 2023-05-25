Space Gym 2.0 powers GAPLF’s Intermediate/Masters Championships

Space Gym 2.0, is the latest corporate entity to support the Intermediate and Masters Powerlifting Championship scheduled for Sunday at Chase’s Academy.

Yesterday, the federation’s President, Franklin Wilson was presented with sponsorship by the Manager of Space Gym 2.0, Lucas Matos.

Matos said, “It’s an absolute pleasure for Space Gym 2.0 to be supporting the efforts of this new executive as you strive to keep the sport of powerlifting going and to take it to another level. We are also cognizant of the challenges faced when it comes to attaining sponsorship for pulling off these competitions, thus our commitment to you.