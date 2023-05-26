The recent announcement that over a period of less than a year Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member countries had realized 57% of its declared target of reducing their extra regional food imports by 25% by 2025 would have come as a surprise, perhaps even a profound shock, to the people of the region. After all, it was just a matter of a handful of months ago that the countries in the region with no meaningful track record to speak of about, had been said to be afflicted by food insecurity. The agreed game plan going forward from that disturbing juncture was that the push towards the 25×2025 goal would be anchored largely through the Regional Food Terminal the creation of which had been assigned largely to Guyana and Barbados.