Junshazyna’s Academy making a mark on Guyana’s Fashion industry

Seeking earnestly to seize the fashion moment that is beginning to evolve out of the socio-economic transformation that is rapidly unfolding in Guyana, Junette Stuart is preoccupied with ensuring that her creations leave a meaningful mark on Guyana’s broader fashion tapestry.

Her confidence in what she has to offer is reflected in the frequent public ‘parading’ of her impressive range of her work, all of which derives from her preoccupation with trend-setting, and more importantly, with making an eye-catching impression on fashion watchers looking for clothing that makes a difference.

Junshazyna’s Academy of Designing & Technology, the ‘home’ that she has created for the manifestation of her creative imagination derives from Junshazyna’s World of Fashion, her trading name that derived its popularity largely from her involvement in public fashion displays on Main Street avenue and at other locations where clothing conscious people frequently go.