Diamond Magistrate’s Court accounts clerk charged with fraud

Salona Wills, a 32-year-old accounts clerk attached to the Diamond Magistrate’s Court, and of Lot 312 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday to answer to three fraud charges that were laid against her.

It is alleged that on May 16, at Georgetown, she intended to defraud persons unknown to her with a forged cheque from the Bank of Guyana in the sum of $978,000.

It is also alleged that on May 12, at Georgetown, she intended to defraud persons unknown to her with a forged cheque from the Bank of Guyana in the sum of $985,000.