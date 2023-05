Mechanic charged with causing death of girl by dangerous driving -released on $350,000 bail

A thirty-four-year-old mechanic was yesterday released on $350,000 bail after he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Shawn Phillip Parasram appeared before Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where the charge was laid against him.

It is alleged that on May 22, at about 11 pm, at Camp and Church streets, Georgetown, Parasram drove a motor car in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of Natisha Natalie Fernandes.