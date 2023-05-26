Police sergeant charged with gun theft

A 36-year-old police sergeant of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus to answer to the charge that was laid against him.

It is alleged that between the 23rd and 24th January, the defendant, Relando Sandy, while being employed as a Public Officer, at Rabbit Walk, Georgetown, stole a Glock 17 pistol valued $175,000, property of the Government of Guyana.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge that was read to him.

Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus granted bail in the sum of $100,000.

The case was adjourned to June 13.