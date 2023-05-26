Campbelle leads Guyana past Jamaica

(CMC) – A run-a-ball, even, unbeaten 50 from West Indies Women’s batsman Shemaine Campbelle anchored Guyana to an eight-wicket win against defending champions Jamaica in the West Indies Women’s Twenty20 Blaze yesterday. Campbelle struck five fours from 49 balls and shared an unbroken third wicket stand of exactly 100 with international teammate Shakibi Ganjnabi, and the Guyanese successfully chased 110 in the opening match of the triple-header at Warner Park.

Gajnabi supported with 37 not out from 46 balls and formalised the result with 12 balls remaining when she pulled a delivery from off-spinner Vanessa Watts into mid-wicket for a single to give Guyana their third win of the tournament.

Pacer Celina Whyte took two for 11 from her allotted four overs – removing Sheneta Grimmond for six and fellow opener Katana Mentore for two – but Campbelle and Gajnabi snuffed out the embers of a fight-back from the Jamaicans with their solid batting. The Guyanese provisionally move to the top of the table on 12 points, and await the outcome of the contest between One-day champions Barbados and leaders Windward Islands, which started at 7 p.m. East Caribbean Time, to determine if they hold onto that place. Jamaica remained stuck on eight points and were no match for the Guyanese, and virtually fluffed their hopes of retaining the title following another weak batting performance.

Former West Indies Women’s captain Stafanie Taylor led the way again with 48 off 49 balls that included five fours and one six, but the Jamaicans could only muster 109 for six from their allocation of 20 overs after they won the toss and chose to bat.

Taylor added 55 for the second wicket with Keneshia Ferron and put on 32 for the third wicket with international teammate Natasha McLean, but their effort was never going to be enough to seriously challenge Guyana.

McLean made 27 and Ferron got 20. International pacer Cherry-Ann Fraser was the pick of the Guyanese bowlers with three for 18 from three overs.