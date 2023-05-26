O’Jeer suing GFF over suspension

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF), its President Wayne Forde and General Secretary Ian Alves are being sued by former executive committee member Keith O’Jeer over his suspension as Berbice Football Association (BFA) President in 2018.

O’Jeer was suspended in April 2018 by the GFF for alleged inappropriate conduct. The suspension followed a meeting with the GFF Executive Committee. O’Jeer is also seeking damages. Court documents were filed in March.

According to the documents, the fixed date application seeks to quash his continued suspension by the GFF and is seeking damages in the sum of $20,400,000.