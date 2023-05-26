Petra, Trophy Stall, MVP Sports onboard with Upper Mazaruni Football

MVP Sports, Trophy Stall, and the nation’s leading football promotional entity, the Petra Organization, have thrown its support behind the inaugural Upper Mazaruni Inter-Village u18 Football Championship, which is penciled to commence on June 18th.

The three entities presented several pieces of equipment and trophies to the initiative which will feature six villages competing in an initial group stage format. The final is slated for June 25th. The other playing dates are June 20th, 22nd and 23rd. The Edwin United Sports ground will serve as the venue for the entirety of the event, which is being coordinated by the DC Caesar Fox School.